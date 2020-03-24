Prosecutor: Asbury Park Man, 24, Dies Of Gunshot At Home

A 24-year-old Asbury Park man died of a gunshot wound inflicted at his home Monday night, authorities said.

They didn't say whether the shooting was by someone else or whether it was believed accidental or deliberate.

Responding officers found Christian Lahens shot at his home on the 100 block of Dewitt Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, said Charles Webster, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Lahens was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, Webster said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and Asbury Park police were investigating.

Authorities asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation call Detective Stephen Cavendish of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 431-7160 ext. 7051; or Detective Terrance McGhee of the Asbury Park Police Department at (732) 774-1300 .

