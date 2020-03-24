Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
  • Burlington
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Trenton Man With Headshot During Argument
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Asbury Park Man, 24, Dies Of Gunshot At Home

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A 24-year-old Asbury Park man died of a gunshot wound inflicted at his home Monday night, authorities said.

They didn't say whether the shooting was by someone else or whether it was believed accidental or deliberate.

Responding officers found Christian Lahens shot at his home on the 100 block of Dewitt Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, said Charles Webster, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Lahens was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, Webster said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and Asbury Park police were investigating.

Authorities asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation call Detective Stephen Cavendish of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 431-7160 ext. 7051; or Detective Terrance McGhee of the Asbury Park Police Department at (732) 774-1300 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.