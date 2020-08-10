Police Bust Central Jersey 'Pop-Up' Bash Attended By Over 300 Partiers

As the sun went down over Howell on Sunday evening, police from multiple agencies shut down a 300-person party.

The host, who charged an entrance fee, was ticketed for violating the state's ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

The "pop-up" party, in the Ramtown neighborhood, was mostly attended by out-of-town revelers, Howell police said.

Howell police got help shutting the party down and clearing cars from streets near Wilson Drive from officers from Wall, Brick, Jackson, Freehold, Monmouth, the Ocean County Sheriffs Departments and New Jersey State police.

Although some party attendees left without incident, others directed their anger towards the host, who police say charged admission.

"Several patrol units will remain in the area to prevent others from arriving and/or returning and to monitor surrounding streets as there's been reports of stragglers urinating on people's property and vehicles," the Howell Township Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police only allowed residents to re-enter the neighborhood.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.