Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Police Bust Central Jersey 'Pop-Up' Bash Attended By Over 300 Partiers

Jon Craig
This party drew more than 300 to Howell. Photo Credit: Howell Police Department
LINE 'EM IUP: Streets near Wilson Drive in the Ramtown section of Howell Township were lined by partiers' cars on Sunday evening before police from multiple agencies moved in. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Howell Township Police Department
Howell police said most of the people attending this Sunday "pop-up" party were from out of town. Photo Credit: Howell PD

As the sun went down over Howell on Sunday evening, police from multiple agencies shut down a 300-person party. 

The host, who charged an entrance fee, was ticketed for violating the state's ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

The "pop-up" party, in the Ramtown neighborhood, was mostly attended by out-of-town revelers, Howell police said.

Howell police got help shutting the party down and clearing cars from streets near Wilson Drive from officers from Wall, Brick, Jackson, Freehold, Monmouth, the Ocean County Sheriffs Departments and New Jersey State police.

Although some party attendees left without incident, others directed their anger towards the host, who police say charged admission.

"Several patrol units will remain in the area to prevent others from arriving and/or returning and to monitor surrounding streets as there's been reports of stragglers urinating on people's property and vehicles," the Howell Township Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police only allowed residents to re-enter the neighborhood.

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

