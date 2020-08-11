Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Police ID Howell 'Pop-Up' Party Host Who Violated NJ COVID-19 Crowd Limits

Jon Craig
This party drew more than 300 to Howell. Photo Credit: Howell Police Department
LINE 'EM IUP: Streets near Wilson Drive in the Ramtown section of Howell Township were lined by partiers' cars on Sunday evening before police from multiple agencies moved in. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Howell Township Police Department
Howell police said most of the people attending this Sunday "pop-up" party were from out of town. Photo Credit: Howell PD

Authorities released the name of the "pop-up" party host who charged up to $40 admission to attend a gala that violated Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order limiting the size of gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronald W. Chatman asked guests to pay  $30 to $40 apiece to join his illegal bash billed as the "Real Big Drip 5" on Wilson Drive in the Ramtown section of township, Howell police said.

More than 300 partiers were in the usually peaceful neighborhood when police from multiple local, county and state agencies arrived about 5 p.m., on Sunday. Most of the guests were not from the Howell area, police said.

An Instagram post advertising the wild pool party read:

“PRIVATE Location in CENTRAL Jersey...Advance Tixs...Females $30.00 Male $40.00,”  The post mentioned a DJ and a pool as part of the festivities. The online flyer called the party the “Real Big Drip 5.”

Chatman is scheduled to appear in Howell municipal court on Aug. 26, authorities said.

Howell police said they got help shutting the party down and clearing cars from streets from officers from Wall, Brick, Jackson, Freehold police departments, as well as  the Monmouth and Ocean County Sheriffs departments and New Jersey State troopers.

Although some party attendees left without incident, others directed their ire toward the host for charging admission, police said on Facebook.

