Police ID Howell 'Pop-Up' Party Host Who Violated NJ COVID-19 Crowd Limits

Authorities released the name of the "pop-up" party host who charged up to $40 admission to attend a gala that violated Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order limiting the size of gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronald W. Chatman asked guests to pay $30 to $40 apiece to join his illegal bash billed as the "Real Big Drip 5" on Wilson Drive in the Ramtown section of township, Howell police said.

More than 300 partiers were in the usually peaceful neighborhood when police from multiple local, county and state agencies arrived about 5 p.m., on Sunday. Most of the guests were not from the Howell area, police said.

An Instagram post advertising the wild pool party read:

“PRIVATE Location in CENTRAL Jersey...Advance Tixs...Females $30.00 Male $40.00,” The post mentioned a DJ and a pool as part of the festivities. The online flyer called the party the “Real Big Drip 5.”

Chatman is scheduled to appear in Howell municipal court on Aug. 26, authorities said.

Howell police said they got help shutting the party down and clearing cars from streets from officers from Wall, Brick, Jackson, Freehold police departments, as well as the Monmouth and Ocean County Sheriffs departments and New Jersey State troopers.

Although some party attendees left without incident, others directed their ire toward the host for charging admission, police said on Facebook.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.