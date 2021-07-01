NJSP: DWI Staten Island Driver Hits Trooper Car During I-195 Pursuit Involving Different Car

A 38-year-old Staten Island man had been drinking when he struck a New Jersey State Police car stopped on I-195 to assist with a motor vehicle pursuit, authorities said.

Troopers were attempting to stop an eastbound Nissan Altima for a traffic violation on Jan. 3 around 8:15 p.m., when the car failed to stop and instead lead officers on a pursuit, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the median near milepost 12.4 in Upper Freehold, after approximately a mile-long pursuit, Goez said.

The driver, Joel Morales, 23, of Toms River, was arrested, and troopers moved the vehicle to a safer location on the right shoulder to continue the investigation, police said.

During the on-scene investigation, the right lane was closed and a troop car with emergency lights was parked in the right lane.

At approximately, 8:40 p.m., a Chevy Equinox headed eastbound struck the parked troop car, which was unoccupied at the time, Goez said.

The driver, Michael Costantino, 36, of Staten Island, NY, was under the influence and arrested for DWI, State Police said. He was not injured.

Meanwhile, Morales was charged with eluding and various traffic offenses, Goez said.

