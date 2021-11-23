Nearly 600 Guns Recovered From Monmouth County Prosecutor's Buyback Program

A combined total of nearly 600 firearms have been collected for destruction as the result of a pair of gun buybacks hosted by the Prosecutor’s Office and partner agencies over the last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Monmouth County was one of nine counties statewide to host separate gun buybacks across the state on Oct. 23;

A total of 360 firearms were collected at the Second Baptist Church of Asbury Park, including 159 handguns, 133 rifles and shotguns and three assault weapons.

A second event was held this past Saturday at the Bethel AME Church in Freehold. A total of 234 more firearms, including 144 handguns, 67 rifles and shotguns and two assault weapons were collected.

Between the two events, more than $66,000 was paid out to participating citizens turning in 594 unwanted weapons.

“It’s abundantly clear that these gun buyback events are both popular and effective, and we plan to continue hosting them in the years to come,” Linskey said. “Every last firearm turned in is a firearm that will never be used to harm someone.”

The gun buybacks in Asbury Park and Freehold marked Monmouth County’s first such events since 2017.

