Monmouth County Woman, 19, Who Hit, Killed Man In Crosswalk While High On Weed Gets 4 Years

Valerie Musson
Medical marijuana
Medical marijuana Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 19-year-old Monmouth County woman was sentenced to four years behind bars for killing a pedestrian with her car while high on marijuana, authorities said.

Amy Amkhanitsky, of Morganville, struck and killed Richard Lockwood III, 69, of Old Bridge, who was attempting to cross Route 34 in a crosswalk near Anchor Boulevard on Feb. 5, 2020, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Lockwood suffered from serious blunt force trauma and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that evening.

A follow-up investigation determined that Amkhanitsky was high on marijuana during the accident, authorities said.

Amkhanitsky was sentenced August 4 to four years in the custody of the Juvenile Justice Commission on charges of third-degree strict liability vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

The Old Bridge Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

