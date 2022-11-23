Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Monmouth County Man, 28, Arrested For Threatening Uber Driver With Knife, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
East Windsor Police Department
East Windsor Police Department Photo Credit: East Windsor Police Department via Facebook

A 28-year-old man from Monmouth County was charged with terroristic threats and weapons offenses after threatening an Uber driver with a knife during an argument over pricing, authorities said.

Police responded to the incident on Dutch Neck Road in East Windsor around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, EWPD Officer Sebastian Marin said.

Felipe Sanchez, of Neptune, allegedly got into a dispute with his Uber driver over the price of his fare and threatened the driver with a knife.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was released pending a court appearance.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.