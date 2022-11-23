Monmouth County Man, 28, Arrested For Threatening Uber Driver With Knife, Police Say

A 28-year-old man from Monmouth County was charged with terroristic threats and weapons offenses after threatening an Uber driver with a knife during an argument over pricing, authorities said.

Police responded to the incident on Dutch Neck Road in East Windsor around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, EWPD Officer Sebastian Marin said.

Felipe Sanchez, of Neptune, allegedly got into a dispute with his Uber driver over the price of his fare and threatened the driver with a knife.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was released pending a court appearance.

