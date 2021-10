A fire engine from Central Jersey was reported damaged after a crash, authorities said.

The crash, into a guardrail, was reported about 1:30 p.m. Monday near Normandy Road and Route 35 in Middletown Township, reports said.

No one was reported hurt.

The Middletown engine belongs to East Keansburg Fire Co.

An unconfirmed report said: "Reporting decent damage to the truck."

