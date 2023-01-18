Jersey Shore Man, 74, Learns Fate On Child Pornography Charges

A Freehold Township man was sentenced to eight years in New Jersey State Prison on various child pornography charges, authorities said.

James Simmons, 74, will serve prison time for child endangerment and possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Simmons faces mandatory Megan’s Law registration and Parole Supervision for Life.

Simmons was convicted of the charges on July 20, 2022.

A July 2017 investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, along with NJ Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Freehold Township Police Department, revealed that Simmons was found to be in possession of a USB thumb drive with over 100 videos depicting the sexual abuse of a child, along with peer-to-peer file sharing programs from equipment located at his residence, the prosecutor said.

