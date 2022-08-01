Contact Us
Irvington Kayaker Drowns In Raritan Bay

A 64-year-old kayaker and resident of Irvington drowned in Monmouth County, authorities said.

At about 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Keyport police received a 911 call reporting two kayakers in distress in Raritan Bay. 

Keyport police arrived and observed one kayaker on the shore, who stated that their friend was still in the water. Officer Degroat, a member of the Monmouth County Dive Team, was able to use a kayak and locate the man in the water. Keyport Fire Department members arrived and used their boat to assist. 

CPR was initiated as the man was brought to shore. The individual, a 64-year-old resident of Irvington, was taken to Bayshore Medical Center by Keyport First Aid, where he was pronounced dead.

