MTV 'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Has Three Words For Comedy Critics

The "Jersey Shore" star has been breaking into comedy and got ahead of his critics in his caption of a clip of his set at an acclaimed New York City comedy venue.

"Yo keyboard critiques who are about to comment , I have 3 words for u," the MTV reality star writes, "you.try.it."

In a video shared to Instagram Memorial Day Weekend, the 36-year-old Staten Island native talks about dating as the "weird, anxious guy."

Certainly, the critics came.

"his didn't go well 😬," one person said.

"Not your thing bro… sorry 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻," another opined.

Supportive fans rushed to Vinny's aid.

"So cringe but I’m rooting for you vin cause I love you 😂❤️👏," one said.

Others congratulated him on trying something new.

This wasn't Guadagnino's first time on the mic. He hosted an evening at the Gotham Comedy Club in 2017. Clips of him at New York comedy clubs have been cropping up online in recent months.

Whether you like him or not, Guadagnino says he'll be back for monthly comedy shows.

