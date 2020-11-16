Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
I-195 Shooting Reported In Monmouth County

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

A shooting was reported along Interstate-195 in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The shooting, along the side of the highway in Upper Freehold, was reported about 3 p.m.

An unconfirmed report said the gunshot may have been self-inflicted. 

EMS were reportedly taking the shooting victim to Capital Regional Medical Center in Trenton.

There were no immediate details from New Jersey State Police.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

