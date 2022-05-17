Contact Us
Human Remains Of Woman Struck By Train Need Identification: NJSP

Cecilia Levine
A sketch of a woman struck by a train whose remains were found in Monmouth County.
A sketch of a woman struck by a train whose remains were found in Monmouth County. Photo Credit: NJSP

A woman struck by a train in 2008 still has not been identified, but authorities in New Jersey are hoping to change that.

The woman was struck by a New Jersey Transit train at the Fisk Avenue Crossing in Brielle, on June 15, 2008, State Police said.

The victim was described as a white female, approximately 18 to 30 years old, 5’4” tall, 123 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Above is a facial reconstruction sketch created by a detective from the New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marianna Tropeano of the New Jersey Transit Investigations Bureau at 973-491-8634 or email at mtropeano@njtransit.com. Anonymous tips are welcome.

