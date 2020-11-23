HERO: Police Officer Rescues Driver From Fiery Central Jersey Wreck

A Howell Township patrol officer saved a driver from a burning car on Saturday night, authorities said.

Police Officer Nicholas Volpe spotted the car, which was fully engulfed in flames, on Manassa Road about 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Howell police said.

The officer pulled the disoriented driver from his car window and helped walk the injured driver away from the inferno, Howell Police Chief Andrew Kudrick told News12.

In a video posted on the Howell Township Police Department Facebook page, Volpe can be seen running to the driver's side of the burning car.

The driver is doing fine and Volpe was not hurt, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.