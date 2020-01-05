Ex-Monmouth County Health Club Bookkeeper Admits Stealing $223K

A former bookkeeper at a Monmouth County health club admitted that she embezzled more than $223,000 from the business, authorities said.

Jennifer Ambrosino, 42, of Point Pleasant, pleaded guilty to theft in Superior Court in Toms River on Tuesday in exchange for a five-year state prison sentence, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.Ambrosino admitted "altering bank statements, initiating fraudulent wire transfers, and submitting erroneous reconciliation documents" while she worked at the Atlantic Club between January 2012 and June 2017, Gramiccioni said Thursday.

Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon scheduled sentencing for Aug. 28.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua D. Detzky handled the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.