EMS, Police Respond To Shooting At Freehold Airfield

Police and EMS crews from Central Jersey were responding to a report of a serious shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Freehold police were called about 3:45 p.m. on an initial, unconfirmed report that someone was shot in the head near an old airfield at 406 Georgia Road.

The victim was reported unconscious at the shooting scene, and there was a request for a medical airlift. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story.

