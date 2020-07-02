Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Strip-Search Groping, Sex Exchanged For Sanitary Pads: Female NJ Inmates Detail Abuse By Guards
DV Pilot Police & Fire

EMS, Police Respond To Shooting At Freehold Airfield

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Former Georgia Road airfield in Freehold
Former Georgia Road airfield in Freehold Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police and EMS crews from Central Jersey were responding to a report of a serious shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Freehold police were called about 3:45 p.m. on an initial, unconfirmed report that someone was shot in the head near an old airfield at 406 Georgia Road.

The victim was reported unconscious at the shooting scene, and there was a request for a medical airlift. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.