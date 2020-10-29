Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Elderly Man's Body Found In Monmouth Condominium Fire

Jon Craig
Covered Bridge condominiums in Manalapan Photo Credit: Google Maps
Pine Cluster Circle in Manalapan Photo Credit: Google Maps

The body of an elderly man was found after a fire Wednesday evening in Monmouth County, authorities said. 

The man may have  tried to "self-extinguish" the fire at his Covered Bridge condominium on Pine Cluster Circle in Manalapan, reports said. 

Gordon’s Corner firefighters and Manalapan police responded at about 6:30 p.m.

The cause and manner of the unidentified condo owner's death remain under investigation, authorities said. 

The Monmouth County Fire Marshal and Monmouth County Prosecutor are investigating.

