Asbury Park Shooting Investigated

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday in Asbury Park.

At 4:59 p.m., Asbury Park police were called the Stephen Manor Apartments.at 1100 Atlantic Avenue, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Police found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds near the entrance to one of the buildings, the prosecutor said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition on Sunday.

If anyone witnessed the shooting or has any jnformation, you're urged to call Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detecitve Christopher Guy at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Anthony Troublefield 732-774-1300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.