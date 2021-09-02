Asbury Park Police Recover 3 Loaded Handguns

Three loaded handguns were recovered by police in separate Jersey Shore arrests, authorities said.

At about 11 a.m. on Thursday, Asbury Park officers on bike patrol said they observed a young man brandishing a knife while arguing with another man outside the Atkins Deli.

The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Jakim Collins, ultimately was arrested on weapons and drug charges for possessing crack cocaine, police said.

While police were taking Collins into custody, they said a second man left the deli and identified himself as the suspect's brother, police said.

The second man, later identified as 22-year-old Janeek Barone allegedly tried to remove a shoulder bag from Collins’ shoulder, they said.

As an officer secured the bag and told Barone not to obstruct, the patrolman spotted a handgun (Davis Model P-32 caliber loaded with four rounds of ammunition) inside the bag, police.

An investigation further revealed that Barone, while entering the deli, was observed to be in possession of a similar style shoulder bag, police said. This shoulder bag was found inside the deli by another patrol officer.

Upon securing the bag, a second handgun (Glock 21 45 caliber loaded with 11 rounds of ammo) was found inside it.

Both Collins and Barone were arrested and taken to Asbury Park Police Headquarters for processing.

A separate arrest was made at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, also involving a loaded handgun. The arrest followed surveillance by police near Springwood and Borden avenues, police said.

Darshan Simmons, 20 was charged with possession of a handgun (Smith and Wesson 38 caliber loaded with four rounds of ammo), police said. Simmons also was found in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. He was taken to Asbury Park Police Headquarters for processing.

