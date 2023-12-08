Philadelphia Man Accused Of Kidnapping 2 Girls, Driving Them To Jersey Shore: Police

Benjamin Pessin was charged with one count of kidnapping, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault, Aberdeen Township police said.

The two girls were found knocking on doors in Aberdeen early Monday, Dec. 4, trying to find a place to sleep, police said on Facebook.

The children were reunited safely with their mother and the family has returned home.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or has had any previous dealings with Pessin, please contact lead investigator Detective Heather Ford at heather.ford@aberdeennj.org. Should there be an immediate need for assistance from the Aberdeen Township Police Department, call 732-566-2054.

