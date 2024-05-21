Overcast 51°

Person Hospitalized After Bus Catches Fire On Garden State Parkway In Wall Township

A person was hospitalized after a bus caught fire on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said.

The Garden State Parkway South at milepost 99 in Wall Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Troopers responded to the fire in Wall Township at 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, according to a state police spokesperson. 

The transit bus was fully on fire on the southbound side of the parkway near milepost 99. It happened near the exit for Interstate 195 and about a mile south of the Judy Blume Service Area.

One passenger suffered minor injuries and was brought to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

State police were investigating the cause of the fire.

