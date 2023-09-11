Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Route 9 Crash In Howell

At 7:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept., a Honda Civic operated by a Howell Township resident was traveling southbound on Route 9 in the area of Strickland Road when the vehicle struck a Howell Township resident who was crossing Route 9 South from west to east, Howell police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Centra State Medical Center for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The name of the pedestrian has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.

The driver of the Honda Civic was uninjured in the crash but taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Howell Township Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team.

Any witnesses to the crash are requested to contact Ptl. Kyle Bush of the Howell Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at 732-938-4575, ext. 2667 or Det. Devito of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 732-431-7160.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.