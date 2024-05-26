A Few Clouds 83°

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By 70-Year-Old Driver In Spring Lake Heights, Prosecutor Says

A pedestrian was struck by a 70-year-old driver on Saturday, May 25 in Monmouth County, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Spring Lake (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Spring Lake Police Department
The woman, 85, was crossing Allaire Road in Spring Lake Heights when she was struck by the 2023 Nissan Rogue attempting a left-hand turn from the southbound side of Old Mille Road onto eastbound Allaire around 1:20 p.m., Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

As a result of the crash, the woman was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m. The driver remained on scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Spring Lake Heights Township Police Department remains active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Agent Reginald Grant at 800-533-7443 or Spring Lake Heights Police Department Sergeant Casey Willms at 732-449-6161, ext. 4931. No charges or summonses had been issued as of press time.

