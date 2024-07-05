Overcast 79°

Popeyes Restaurant Catches Fire In Eatontown, Route 35 Closed As Crews Battle Flames

Firefighters were battling a large fire at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Monmouth County, officials said.

A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant caught fire on Route 35 in Eatontown, NJ, on July 5, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Red Bank Fire Department
Photo Credit: Facebook - Red Bank Fire Department
 Photo Credit: Facebook - Red Bank Fire Department
Photo Credit: Facebook - Red Bank Fire Department
Photo Credit: Facebook - Red Bank Fire Department
Chris Spiker
The Red Bank Fire Department responded to the scene, according to a Facebook post at 6:50 a.m. on Friday, July 5. The fast food restaurant is located on Route 35 near Wolcott Park and the intersection with Route 71.

The state Department of Transportation posted an alert at 7:42 a.m. saying all lanes of Route 35 were closed near the fire scene. Oceanport's emergency management office warned people on Facebook to avoid the area.

West Long Branch's emergency management office said multiple fire departments were battling the fire.

There was no word of any injuries or if the fire was extinguished as of press time.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

