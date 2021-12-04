Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
News

Winning Mega Millions Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Monmouth County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
QuickChek in Matawan
QuickChek in Matawan Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for Friday's Mega Millions drawing in Central Jersey, state Lottery officials said.

The lucky ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win $10,000. 

The winning numbers for the April 9 drawing were: 22, 26, 27, 58, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The winning ticket was purchased at Quick Chek #79, 1 Cliffwood Road in Matawan.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $220 million. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.