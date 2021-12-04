Winning Mega Millions Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Monmouth County

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for Friday's Mega Millions drawing in Central Jersey, state Lottery officials said.

The lucky ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win $10,000.

The winning numbers for the April 9 drawing were: 22, 26, 27, 58, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The winning ticket was purchased at Quick Chek #79, 1 Cliffwood Road in Matawan.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $220 million.

