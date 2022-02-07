Serious Crash Reported On Route 9 Jersey Shore

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were responding to a serious crash with injuries on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7 along Route 9 at Alexander Avenue in Howell Township, initial reports said.

Howell EMS and Hatzolah EMS were at the crash scene, an unconfirmed report said.

Howell police were not immediately available for comment.

