Pedestrian Killed In Crosswalk On Jersey Shore

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while in a crosswalk in Freehold Township, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a crash around 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of Route 9 southbound and Schibanoff Lane.

A driver going south in the right lane of Route 9 struck the man, police said. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, police said, and remained at the crash scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Freehold Township Police Department and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone having witnessed the total crash is asked to contact Freehold Township Police dispatch at 732-462-7500.

