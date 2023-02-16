Pair Charged In Long Branch Shootings: Prosecutor

Two fugitives from Monmouth County have been charged in connection with a pair of shootings in the fall, authorities said.

Steven L. Worsley Jr., 30, of Eatontown and Ronald T. Gilliard, 30, of Long Branch are both charged with two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, and six second-degree weapons offenses.

The shootings took place in Long Branch in October 2022, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago, and resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about these incidents is still being asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios or Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443, or Long Branch Police Department Detective Nicholas Romano at 732- 222-1000, Ext. 2.

