NJ Gyms Can Soon Reopen For Individual Training Sessions By Appointment Only

New Jersey gyms must remain closed -- but come July 2, members can start booking individual training sessions at fitness centers by appointment only, Gov. Phil Murphy announced at Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing.

Museums, aquariums, bowling allies, shooting ranges, boardwalks, arcades and libraries (at 25 percent capacity) can also reopen July 2. Indoor dining and casinos (both at limited capacity), along with playgrounds, water parks and amusement parks can also reopen that day.

Movie theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues and night clubs will remain closed, Murphy said, adding that it brings him and other state officials "no joy" to keep them closed.

"We just don't think [reopening those] is the responsible thing to do," the governor said, citing flare-ups in other states. "Inside is a whole different reality than outside."

Face coverings will be required at all indoor facilities. Heightened standards of sanitation and strict social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

More guidelines are expected to be released later this week, Murphy said.

Many New Jersey residents have been pleading with Murphy to reopen the gyms for weeks, arguing that physical fitness is paramount.

"In the weeks ahead if we continue to see the progress we need," he added, "I anticipate be able to gradually increase our indoor capacities."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.