Netflix Aims To Build Production Studios At Former Monmouth County Military Base: Report

Jon Craig
Netflix is the top bidder to buy and develop the former Fort Monmouth Army base.
Netflix is the top bidder to buy and develop the former Fort Monmouth Army base. Photo Credit: Netflix/ Wikipedia

Netflix wants to build a huge production facility at the former Fort Monmouth Army base, NJ Advance Media reports.

The entertainment company is the top bidder to buy nearly 300 acres in Eatontown being rebuilt by the Fort Monmouth Revitalization Authority, the outlet said.

There is “still work to be done” on the deal with state and local leaders, the outlet said citing a Wednesday, Oct. 12 statement from the company.

The base closed in 2011 after almost a century of military use.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

