Men Stabbed During Fight At Monmouth County McDonalds

Jon Craig
The McDonalds along Route 35 in Neptune Township.
UPDATE: Two men from Monmouth County were arrested after stabbing each other during a fight in the parking lot of a McDonalds fast-food restaurant, authorities said.

Quoron Patterson, 23, and Kironn Hamilton, 31, both of Neptune Township, were treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center after the 5 p.m. fight off of Route 35, township police said.

According to Neptune police, both men were charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses. Hamilton also was charged with criminal mischief.

Both were being held at Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township. 

Anyone with information about the stabbings is urged to call Neptune Township Police Detective Bryan Taylor at 732-988-8000 ext. 422. 

Anonymous tips can be called into Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 800-671-4100 or by texting "Monmouth" and the tip to 274637. Anonymous tips can be submitted online neptunepolice.org/reportatip

