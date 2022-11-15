Man Charged With 'Upskirting' Women At Jersey Shore ShopRite

A Jersey Shore man has been criminally charged with taking “upskirting” photos of at least two women in a supermarket, authorities said.

Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank was charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, eluding and resisting arrest, according is Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit and the Shrewsbury Borough Police Department has revealed the following facts:

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a man later identified as Cox was seen entering the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue, and shortly thereafter he began following female shoppers around the store, using his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind, the prosecutor said.

Cox was then seen exiting the store shortly after 5:45 p.m. and leaving the area in a white Dodge Durango, Santiago said.

About a week later, shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Cox was pulled over on Newman Springs Road in Red Bank. After initially obeying a command from an officer to exit his vehicle, Cox then quickly reentered the SUV and sped away from the scene, with the officer releasing his grip on him in order to avoid getting dragged by the vehicle, Santiago said.

Cox was arrested in Little Silver shortly thereafter and was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Anyone with information about this matter or Cox’s recent activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Jose I. Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Shrewsbury Borough Police Department Detective Daniel DeCristofaro at 732-741-2500, Ext. 230.

