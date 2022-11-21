Man Charged With Prostituting Teenage Girl: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County man has been arrested and charged with promoting the prostitution of a teenager at a Tinton Falls motel, along with numerous other crimes, authorities said.

Jerome L. Harbour, 41, is charged with first-degree promoting prostitution of a child, criminal sexual contact, child endangerment, hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice, and drug offenders, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, members of the Tinton Falls Police Department received information that a 17-year-old girl may be in crisis somewhere in the area of Eatontown or Tinton Falls. A subsequent search of the area led officers to a motel near the interchange of Route 18, Route 36, and the Garden State Parkway, Santiago said.

When officers knocked on the door of the room where Harbour was staying, he denied any knowledge of the whereabouts of the teen in question, but moments later she was found hidden in his room, Santiago said.

The victim was then taken to safety, and a subsequent investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Tinton Falls Police Department found that Harbour had discarded the victim's cell phone in a neighboring town.

In addition, a search of Harbour’s room uncovered quantities of suspected cocaine, oxycodone, and two types of prescription tranquilizers.

Harbour was subsequently transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) to await a first appearance and detention hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this matter or Harbour’s recent activities is urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Tinton Falls Police Department Detective Sergeant Daniel Osofsky at 732-542-4422.

