Little Cheerleader's Sudden Passing Devastates Jersey Shore Family

While most parents are enjoying the season of giving, anticipating the joy upon their children's faces during the holidays, Corie and AJ Eldridge of Howell are saying goodbye to their precious baby girl, Madison Rae.

Per this GoFundMe page organized by Jennifer Mueller, "They took their baby to the hospital because she wasn't feeling well."

Tragically, Madison "Maddie" Rae passed away after four days in the hospital.

"We're all devastated, and our lives will never be whole again," the GoFundMe says.

"Maddie was such a happy, fun, loving little girl and loved cheerleading with her Aunt Rylie. She was going to be our next little cheerleader. Maddie was wise beyond her years... She would tell everyone how much she loved them," Mueller wrote.

The fund is set up to relieve some of her parent's financial burdens by helping to pay for her funeral, medical expenses and anything else they may need.

