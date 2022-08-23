Contact Us
Jersey Shore Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize Purchased In NY

Nicole Valinote
Angela Chiapetta
Angela Chiapetta Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New Jersey woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a New York store.

Angela Chiapetta, of Freehold, claimed a $1,000 A Week For Life second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in New York’s CASH4LIFE game on Wednesday, July 6, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. 

The ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less, located at 982 Main St. (Unit 9) in Fishkill.

The second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million, and Chiapetta received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,003 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 8 14 42 45 58 Cash Ball 02, NY Lottery said.

