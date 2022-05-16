Jersey Shore Man Killed In Weekend Shooting: Prosecutor

A 39-year-old man from Monmouth County was killed in his vehicle this weekend, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Marques Mills of Neptune Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Neptune police responded to the shooting shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Police found Mills inside a vehicle at the intersection of Hillview Drive and Edgemere Road, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead during the morning hours of Sunday, May 15.

A joint investigation involving members of the Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Neptune Township Police Department remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Robert Hagerman at 732-988-8000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about this or any crime can also submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tipline at 1-800-671-4400.

