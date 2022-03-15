Jersey Shore Man Indicted For Bank Robbery Spree: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old man from Colts Neck has been indicted in connection with a string of bank robberies on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Conor Kavanagh was indicted by a Monmouth County grand jury for three counts of armed robbery, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021, a person later identified as Kavanagh approached a teller window at the PNC Bank inside the Stop & Shop supermarket on Route 36 in Keyport, passed a note indicating he was in possession of a weapon, and made off with an unspecified quantity of cash, leaving the scene in a green Toyota pickup truck, Linskey said.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2021, a bank robbery occurred at the Wells Fargo branch on Newman Springs Road in the Lincroft section of Middletown, Linskey said. The bank robbery was committed in identical fashion to the earlier one in Keyport, with the suspect wearing similar clothing, and leaving the scene in a green Toyota pickup truck, Linskey said.

Three days later, on Dec. 17, 2021, the Wells Fargo branch on Route 36 in Eatontown was robbed. Again, a suspect passed a note demanding money, indicating that he was in possession of a weapon, she said.

Following the bank robbery in Middletown, detectives from the Middletown Police Department developed information that led to Kavanagh being identified as a potential suspect. After the bank robbery in Eatontown, Middletown Detectives and assisting members of the FBI observed Kavanagh driving a green pickup truck that matched the description of the vehicle used in the earlier bank robberies, and placed him under arrest, Linskey said.

Detectives reportedly searched the pickup truck and located proceeds from the Eatontown bank robbery and the clothing the suspect was seen wearing on surveillance footage.

They also located information pertaining to a storage unit in Shrewsbury, and a search of that location revealed proceeds from the Keyport and Middletown bank robberies, Linskey said.

Additionally, a search of the cell phone Kavanagh was using contained evidence of online searches for local bank branches, she said.

Anyone with information about Kavanagh’s activities is urged to contact MCPO Detective Brian Migliorisi or Detective Jason Gold toll-free at (800) 533-7443.

This case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.