Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Police: Stubbornest Little Whorehouse In Paterson Raided Again
News

COVID-19: Second NJ Death Reported

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
CentraState Medical Center.
CentraState Medical Center. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 50s being treated for coronavirus died Saturday, officials said.

The woman, being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County, was New Jersey's second coronavirus-related death, Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday night in a tweet.

"Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing," Murphy said. "We will get through this together."

New Jersey’s first coronavirus fatality was a 69-year-old Little Ferry man who worked at Yonkers Raceway, which canceled racing Tuesday night from concerns that others may have contracted the virus.

COVID-19 exacerbated Brennon's existing health conditions, which authorities in New Jersey said included diabetes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.