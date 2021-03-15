Central Jersey School Board President, Bus Driver, 51, Dies Of Coronavirus

A Central Jersey school board president and substitute bus driver has died of coronavirus after a month-long battle.

Ann Marie Panzarelli, 51, of Keyport is remembered as a dedicated public servant who took on many tasks for several organizations, according to Keyport Mayor Collette Kennedy.

“Mrs. Panzarelli dedicated countless hours of her time and we as a community as a whole are better because of all that she did,” Kennedy said in a statement.

Panzarelli served for 10 years on the Keyport Board of Education and was president of the board at the time of her death.

The married mother of three also was a member of the Matawan-Aberdeen school district’s transportation department and a substitute school bus driver, according to Holly Ramsey, who created this GoFundMe page for the family.

As of Monday, more than $18,200 had been raised for the family's expenses.

Ramsey said Panzarelli was hospitalized with coronavirus on Feb. 8 and placed on a ventilator when complications developed.

“Ann is the most caring, generous person and is always the very first to lend support where it is needed,” Ramsey wrote. "It is now time to show that her generosity never goes unnoticed and that we are all here to do whatever we can for her and her family!!"

To donate to the family's GoFundMe campaign, click here.

