Central Jersey Man Swindled Investors Out Of $1M, Prosecutor Says

A 43-year-old man from Monmouth County has been indicted in connection with allegedly stealing about $1 million from business clients, authorities said.

The clients were swindled through fraudulent stock purchases and promissory notes, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Anthony Giordano, 43, of Freehold was charged with two counts of first-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity, second-degree theft by deception, and second-degree misconduct by a corporate official in connection with thefts from five victims that took place between July 2015 and April 2018, Linskey said Tuesday.

Giordano allegedly used the funds to pay for personal expenses such as travel, entertainment, gas, dry cleaning, a gym membership, restaurants and monthly car payments, the prosecutor said. Meanwhile, the victims received no return on their investments.

Giordano allegedly obtained funds from the victims based on their belief that they were buying shares in or loaning money to his various companies, including Nue Trition Weight Management, Nue Pens LV, Nue Pens FL, Nue Resource Financial, and Nue Resource Funding, the prosecutor said.

Giordano led the victims o believe the companies were (or were going to be) successful, Linskey said, but "made no significant attempt to get them operational."

Despite requests from the victims for Giordano to provide financial documentation demonstrating the value of the companies, he failed to do so -- hiding the fact that the businesses had little value, according to Linskey.

Anyone with additional information about this case is urged to call Detective William Kelliher at 800-533-7443.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400;

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence H. Nelsen is handling the case.

