Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
News

Car Smashes Into Car Wash On Route 35 In Central Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Garden State Car Wash
Garden State Car Wash Photo Credit: Google Maps

A vehicle crashed into the Garden State Car Wash building in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. 

The crash was reported about 3 p.m. at 676 Route 35 in Middletown, initial reports said.

Firefighters were being asked to check on the building, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that police were reporting "this was a pretty good hit,"

Middletown police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

