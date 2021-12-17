Car Smashes Into Car Wash On Route 35 In Central Jersey: Developing

A vehicle crashed into the Garden State Car Wash building in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash was reported about 3 p.m. at 676 Route 35 in Middletown, initial reports said.

Firefighters were being asked to check on the building, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that police were reporting "this was a pretty good hit,"

Middletown police were not immediately available for comment.

