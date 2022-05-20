Contact Us
Bird Flu Kills Backyard Flock In NJ

Jon Craig
Baby goslings at a local pond.
Baby goslings at a local pond.

The first case of bird flu killed a backyard flock on the Jersey Shore, NJ Advance Media said. 

At least 10 ducks have died and an undisclosed number of chickens got sick as a result of the avian influenza outbreak in Monmouth County, the outlet said. 

While the national outbreak has driven up the price of eggs and chicken, properly cooked foul is harmless to humans even when it's infected by the flu, agriculture experts say.

Almost 40 million birds have become infected in 338 backyard and commercial flocks in 35 states this year, according to the USDA. 

The current bird flu outbreak, first reported in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana, is considered the worst since 2015.

In New Jersey, Mallard ducks in Cape May were the first to test positive, according to USDA findings in February. 

No commercial or backyard flocks in New Jersey have been infected before now, according to the National Wildlife Health Center.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

