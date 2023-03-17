Authorities ID Woman, 93, Killed In Belmar House Fire

Authorities have identified the woman killed in a house fire in Belmar on Wednesday, March 15, authorities said.

Frances Colie, 93, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The fire broke out at about 4 p.m. on the 1700 block of Surf Avenue.

There has been no indication of any foul play being involved, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire, involving members of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office, is ongoing.

Multiple fire departments responded from surrounding towns to assist the Belmar Fire Department including: Spring Lake, Wall, Ocean, Neptune, Sea Girt, Asbury Park, Avon, and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal.

