60 Dogs Rescued In Central Jersey Need Care, Foster Homes

More than 60 small dogs were rescued from a home in Central Jersey on Monday, authorities said.

Many of the dogs and newborn pups need grooming, medical care and foster homes, the MCSPCA said in a statement and on its Facebook page.

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MCSPCA) saved the dogs from from living in “horrific conditions.” at a home in the Belford section of Middletown, the MCSPCA said.

Several pregnant dogs were recovered, along with newborn puppies that were hours old, the MCSPCA said.

“Many of these poor animals were so matted in their own urine and feces that they could barely walk in their small, excrement-filled kennels and were forced to drink out of filthy water bowls, if any water was accessible at all," the MCSPCA said in its statement.

“Our team spent hours inside the sweltering house, with ammonia so strong it burned their eyes, in full personal protective equipment, until every dog was safely recovered and brought back to our shelter,” the MCSPCA said.

“We are appalled and saddened by what we found and will be sure to bring the highest count of charges allowable by law against" whoever is found responsible, the MCSPCA said.

Middletown police and Middletown Animal Control were thanked for their help during the rescue.

The MCSPCA said all of the dogs rescued need extensive medical care, emergency grooming, spay/neuter services, vaccines, microchips, foster support and eventually adoption.

Anyone ho can provide grooming services is urged to email barbara@monmouthcountyspca.org.

Anyone who can provide a foster home without small children around are urged to email fostering@monmouthcountyspca.org.

