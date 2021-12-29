Contact Us
Breaking News: Massive Search Launched For Rutgers Student Missing Since Christmas Eve
News

20 NJ Costco Employees Sickened Due To Freon Leak, Store Closed

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

Nearly two dozen employees at a Jersey Shore Costco store were sickened by a Freon leak that closed the location early Wednesday morning.

Workers at the Hazlet location on Route 35 tried ventilating the store and delaying its opening around 6:45 a.m.

Four were ultimately hospitalized for their symptoms as emergency crews responded to the scene.

The incident happened before the store had opened to customers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

