Monmouth Park and Caesars Entertainment have started building a new trackside sportsbook and entertainment complex, according to a news release. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Oceanport track on Tuesday, May 7.

The new facility is expected to open in 2025 with 16,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for watching sports. There will also be a Shake Shack restaurant, wall-to-wall televisions, and more than 25 self-service betting kiosks.

Park operator Darby Development said the relationship with Caesars is helping Monmouth Park grow.

"We’re extremely excited to begin this next chapter with the upcoming opening of the new Caesars Sportsbook at Monmouth Park," said Dennis Drazin, CEO of Darby Development. "This facility will be state-of-the-art with all the amenities that a first-class sportsbook can offer to patrons. As we start our sixth year of sports betting, we continue to see the growth and expansion we knew would eventually happen."

The William Hill sportsbook at Monmouth Park accepted the Garden State's first legal in-person sports bet. A May 2018 Supreme Court decision in a case brought by New Jersey cleared the way for many states to legalize sports gambling.

Caesars acquired William Hill and rebranded the track's current sportsbook in early 2022.

"We are proud to continue investing in Monmouth Park to elevate the sports betting experience for New Jersey sports fans," said Caesars senior vice president Dan Shapiro. "The sportsbook at Monmouth Park has been a success since Gov. Phil Murphy placed the state’s first legal sports bet in 2018 and continues to be an outstanding complement to our online businesses.

"We look forward to continuing our support for horse racing in New Jersey and bringing sports fans and racing fans to this historic racetrack."

Caesars Sportsbook at Monmouth Park is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

