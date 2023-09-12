Lakewood Salsa Dancer ID'd As Victim Of Howell Rollover Crash

Victor Ardiles was killed in the single-vehicle crash at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 near Lanes Mill Road and Lanes Pond Road, Howell Township police said.

Ardiles was operating an SUV in the eastbound lanes of Lanes Mill Road when he ran off the road on a curve and struck a concrete mailbox, police said. Ardiles struck a brick landscaping wall and flipped over, police said.

Ardiles, who was trapped inside, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers, two children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help pay for funeral expenses.

"Anyone who knows Victor 'Lokillo' knows his presence brought light and pure joy. He could make anyone in his presence laugh. A laughter that would make your belly hurt. He left a huge hole in the hearts of his family," the GoFundMe page says.

A native of Lima, Peru, Ardiles is survived by his wife, two children, father and three brothers, according to his obituary.

"Victor’s greatest passion was salsa," his obituary said. "You could find him at any family event dancing salsa, hips moving and arms swinging. Victor loved playing instruments such as Bongos, maracas, and a güiro. He would make an instrument out of anything a bucket, pan, and even a wall."

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe for Ardiles.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.