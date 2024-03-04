Hi Barbie! Live Concert For 'Barbie' Movie Coming To Holmdel, Camden

'Barbie The Movie: In Concert' will be making two stops in the Garden State, Live Nation and Mattel announced on Monday, Mar. 4. The live-to-film concert experience will stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Saturday, July 6, and PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The concert will be Mattel's first live theater experience. The show will feature The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, which is an all-women orchestra led by Tony Award-winning producer Macy Schmidt as conductor.

Schmidt was nominated for Forbes's 30 Under 30 list and was the first woman of color orchestrator in Broadway history.

"Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story," Schmidt said in Live Nation's news release. "On top of getting to experience the film unlike ever before, 'Barbie The Movie: In Concert' audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best."

Live Nation said the "record-smashing" film will be shown on a giant LED screen above the symphony as it plays the movie's score.

"Fans of all ages can celebrate the music of 2023’s highest-grossing film in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, with the tour also featuring specialty limited-edition merchandise, photo opportunities, and more," Live Nation said in a news release.

A presale will begin for Citi cardmembers at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 5. There will be other presales before general ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 8.

'The Barbie Movie: In Concert' will join a busy summer at the Camden concert venue along the Delaware River. Some headlining acts include Chris Stapleton, 21 Savage, two performances by the Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner and Styx, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The Beach Boys will kick off the summer concert series at PNC Bank Arts Center. Other major acts at the Holmdel amphitheater include Alanis Morrisette, Jason Aldean, Bush, and Avril Lavigne.

'The Barbie Movie: In Concert' will visit 37 cities and the tour will end on Long Island at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, on Sunday, Aug. 18.

You can click here to buy tickets to 'The Barbie Movie: In Concert'.

