Avril Lavigne Rocks Out 2 New Jersey Venues This Summer

The "Sk8r Boi" and "Complicated" singer announced the details of her "Greatest Hits Tour" on Monday, Jan. 22.

"This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans," Lavigne posted on social media.

Lavigne will perform at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on Friday, Aug. 23. After shows in Massachusetts and on Long Island, she'll return to the Garden State for a concert at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Fellow pop punk rockers Simple Plan will perform with Lavigne at her New Jersey shows.

"They toured with me on my very first tour, so it's only fitting we are doing it again," said Lavigne.

Simple Plan and Lavigne will also be joined by Girlfriends at the shows in New Jersey. The newer alt-rock band was formed by rapper and Apple Music 1 host Travis Mills.

All Time Low and Royal & the Serpent will play with Lavigne at several west coast shows.

According to Ticketmaster, the ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24. General ticket sales will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26.

PNC Bank Arts Center and Freedom Mortgage Pavilion said both venues will have presales at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25. You can access either presale with the promo code "SPOTLIGHT."

Lavigne is the latest artist to join the summer concert lineup at PNC Bank Arts Center. Post-grunge band Bush announced last week that it'll perform at the Holmdel amphitheater a few days before Lavigne on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The "I'm With You" and "My Happy Ending" singer is also among other acts playing along the Delaware River waterfront at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Country singer Chris Stapleton, fellow Canadian rocker Alanis Morissette, and alt-rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars will also perform at the Camden amphitheater.

You can click here to learn more about how to buy tickets for Avril Lavigne's upcoming "Greatest Hits Tour."

