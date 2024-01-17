Bush To Bring Greatest Hits Concert Tour To Two Jersey Shore Venues

The rockers behind 90's hits like "Glycerine" and "Machinehead" released the dates for the concert tour celebrating the band's 30th anniversary. Live Nation Entertainment announced details for the tour on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Bush will arrive in the Garden State to play at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The band will then head south to Atlantic City and perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Friday, Aug. 23.

Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox will be the special guests for the tour. Other guests will also be announced later, according to Live Nation.

A ticket presale started on Wednesday, Jan. 16, and general ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19. According to the event calendar for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, tickets for the Hard Rock Live show will cost between $49 and $129 (before taxes and fees).

A limited number of tickets at participating concert venues will be available for $19.94 (before taxes and fees). Live Nation said the price refers to 1994, which is when Bush's debut album "Sixteen Stone" was released.

The band also known for songs like "Comedown" and "The Chemicals Between Us" is the latest addition to the summer lineup at PNC Bank Arts Center. Another alt-rock star Alanis Morissette will perform at the outdoor amphitheater on Wednesday, July 3.

The 90's will stay alive in Holmdel when Third Eye Blind brings its "2024 Summer Gods Tour" on Sunday, July 13. New Kids On The Block will also play on Thursday, Aug. 8, and the boy band will be joined by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Bush is also the latest act going to Hard Rock Live this year. The arena will host Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Kelly Clarkson is also scheduled for two shows at Hard Rock Live on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11. Creed will perform there about a month after Bush on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Bush will start its tour on Friday, July 26, in Bend, Oregon. The tour will finish at the historic Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15.

